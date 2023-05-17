“So Not Yonkers” is the last installment in a coming-of-age trilogy about growing up in Yonkers, New York, by a Yonkers-born writer who now divides her time between Manzanita and Seattle.
In this novel, author Patricia Vaccarino takes one last shot at examining the working-class community that formed her, where families “cohabited and coexisted in chaos, leading lives of desperation. Not quiet desperation. Complaining, criticizing, kvetching, squeezing the lifeblood from their oppressive lives, they were loud and obnoxious about foisting their misery upon the world.”
Such is the fictional family of Concetta “Cookie” Colangelo. In the previous two books in this series, “YONKERS, Yonkers!” and “The Heart of Yonkers,” Cookie navigated her adolescence, her family’s dysfunction and the nuns at her all-girls Catholic school. She also grappled with the hometown corruption that was disguised as “urban renewal.”
This book begins at the end of 1972, when 16-year-old Cookie is about to lose her job as a clerk at Rite Aid.
Cookie’s not sad to get away from that situation, because her boss had been molesting her, but now she finds herself in a new pickle. She had borrowed some money to help out a friend in serious trouble, and she’s still in debt to the tune of $200. When a local tough comes to shake her down for that sum, she realizes that she needs to do something about her finances – and fast. Despite applying for all of the typical jobs that Yonkers businesses have to offer teens, she’s not finding any work.
So when she unexpectedly comes across a stash of cash that’s sitting untended, she doesn’t have to think twice. She just takes it. Now not only is she able to pay back her debt, she’s ready to put Yonkers in her rearview mirror. “The City” is just a subway ride across the Harlem River and down into Manhattan.
Cookie acts like this is no big deal: “New York City ain’t no prize in a box of Cracker Jacks. I hate to badmouth the greatest city in the world. But somebody’s got to tell the truth and it might as well be me.”
But she quickly finds that she is in way over her head. She takes up with two new friends – both of whom seem to have “breeding,” and know how to navigate the world of culture that Cookie craves.
Yet it’s somehow Cookie who finances their adventures throughout Manhattan, and ultimately it’s Cookie who comes to understand that there is an underbelly of depravity even in places that glitter like gold.
“So Not Yonkers,” like the two novels before it in this Cookie Colangelo trilogy, wrestles with the classism, racism and sexism that is baked into American society. Young Cookie takes this all on with curiosity and bravado.
She investigates, she experiences, and even if she hasn’t learned everything there is to know by the end of this book, she has come to understand that money is not the ultimate answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.