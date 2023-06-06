Vanessa Lind, the pen name author Deborah Vanasse uses when writing historical fiction, may have left the Civil War behind after writing four books in her “Secrets of the Blue and Gray” series, which featured female spies during the Civil War.
But fans of that series will recognize mention of some familiar names as Lind launches a new set of dual-timeline mysteries that she’s calling The Tidewater Chronicles.
The first book in this new series, “The Shanghai Secret,” introduces two new generations of feisty young women — 130 years apart — who are grappling with work, incipient romance and subterfuge at the mouth of the Columbia River.
In 1888, Astoria is a boomtown, and Josephine Felch is the stepdaughter of one of the local “salmon kings.” Although Josephine’s mother died years earlier, Lewis Felch has always looked after his stepdaughter as if she were his own child.
Even though she’s about to turn 25, he’s still protective of her — so she has to be strategic when she broaches the topic of going to work for the local newspaper.
Cecil Wisener, publisher of the Astoria Evening Register, has been struggling to keep things running ever since his son disappeared, possibly kidnapped. Since then, Cecil’s wife has been inconsolable and has exhibited bouts of erratic behavior.
Distracted by these tragic domestic circumstances, Cecil needs some extra hands at the newspaper office, so Josephine tells her father that she could support the publisher with this kind of help while also scouting out the Astoria Evening Register as a potential investment opportunity.
She knows that these two arguments will appeal to Lewis’ business sensibilities. What she doesn’t mention is that she aspires to become an investigative reporter like the famous Nellie Bly.
Cecil Wisener has been trying to uncover the possible criminal exploits of Jim Turpin, a local businessman with political aspirations. Both the Wisener boy and a local domestic worker have gone missing recently — is Turpin behind these disappearances somehow?
A shocking murder, a Pinkerton detective and corrupt law enforcement further complicate matters.
The second story strand to “The Shanghai Secret” takes place 135 years later. Olivia Crawford has been summoned to present-day Astoria by an attorney. Her great-aunt Ingrid, an independent bookstore owner, has died and left everything to her — provided her great-niece adhere to a few stipulations: taking care of Ingrid’s beloved cat, operating the bookstore for three more years and completing Ingrid’s unfinished manuscript, titled “The Missing Maid.”
Olivia’s been in need of a fresh start, but this isn’t what she’d pictured for herself. As she begins researching her options, she stumbles across old newspaper articles from 130 years earlier that hint at some intriguing connections between past and present.
“The Shanghai Secret” is generously salted with maritime and local history, although some of Lind’s plot points are as complex to navigate as the Columbia River Bar. It’s fair to say that Astoria presents moral dilemmas and tactical challenges for both Josephine and Olivia.
