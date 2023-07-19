I had the good fortune to be taught by my father how to act around bees, which mainly involves not freaking out. And while I can’t say I’ve never been stung by a bee, I do try to make sure my garden is a bee-friendly haven.
So in this week’s column, I’m happy to introduce you to two books that encourage one and all to be appreciative.
The first book is for tots. “You Are a Honey Bee!” was written by Puget Sound naturalist Laurie Ann Thompson, with illustrations by Jay Fleck.
This book is the first in a projected series that will help youngsters get to know more about animals they might encounter in their neighborhoods.
This honeybee book, for example, talks about how bees use their antennae to smell every bee before allowing entry to the hive, or how they swoop and swerve to avoid obstacles when they fly to a flower to sip honey.
The book understands how difficult it can be for little ones to sit still for a story, so while describing the honeybees’ environment and daily routine, every page incorporates simple act-along motions for children to engage in.
There’s swooping and swerving, as previously noted, but probably the most fun action is the bee dance, which bees actually perform to describe to other bees where to find the best flowers. This presents kids with a chance to dance in the middle of the story.
“You Are a Honey Bee!” is available in hardcover, board book and audio formats. Soon to follow in this series will be books that cover the lives of raccoons and robins.
I have to admit, I was taken aback by the title of the next book. “OMFG, Bees!” is definitely not intended for young children. However, filled as it is with cheerful expletives and outrageous humor, it clearly has appeal — and by the way, all of that disguises the fact that this book is also packed with interesting bee science, stuff like how bees detect the energy field of flowers and how they self-refuel in mid-flight.
Tacoma-based writer and artist Matt Kracht is the cracked genius behind this book.
I’ll freely admit that once I overcame my inhibitions about his liberal use of profanity, I found myself guffawing at his breezily hilarious takes on wasps, moths and teddy bear bees, not to mention his delignhtfully bad puns (“You’re Pollen My Leg”) and goofball chapter on “Great Paintings, If They Had Put Bees in Them.”
Kracht even serves up the serious news, and there is some, with big-hearted energy. He actually provides first-aid info in case you ever come across a bumblebee that appears to be in dire straits. I ended up loving “OMFG, Bees!” And I think you might, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.