Bookmonger: Essays on absence from La Grande author

The Eclipse I Call Father – David Axelrod
Oregon State University Press – 224 pp — $21.95
In a display of cross-state literary cooperation, Oregon State University Press has just published a collection of essays by Eastern Oregon University professor David Axelrod.
In “The Eclipse I Call Father,” Axelrod tackles the concept of absence from many different angles.
His brief opening essay contemplates haiku composed by the 17th-century Japanese poet, Matsuo Bashō. One translates like this: “In the misty rain / Mount Fuji is veiled all day – / how intriguing!”
If not an actual eclipse, the mist presents a shroud of a different sort — and it raises the question: how do we see past the surface of things? Whether in the natural world or the human psyche, do we have the capacity to imagine what we cannot witness?
In other essays, the author revisits the childhood he navigated, mostly without his parents. His daredevil father died in an airplane crash when Axelrod was very young. After that, his mother left him to be raised primarily by her parents, so Axelrod became acquainted with absence early on.
Whether talking about climate change or racism or what he regards as diminished “qualities of being in the world — modesty, intimacy, loveliness — ubiquitous [once] but largely foreign to us today” – Axelrod wonders how we can grapple with these transformations effectively, particularly if there are people who won’t even acknowledge that they are occurring in the first place.
One of the most poignant strands that runs through these pieces is the gratitude the author feels for his maternal grandfather. Robert Peters was a homespun man, not without faults, but he took his grandson on rambles across the hills and dales outside their Ohio town, and secreted spare change into a “Davy fund” to keep the boy in shoes and occasional treats, and broke out in occasional gobbledygook to enliven a mundane exchange.
Now that Axelrod has raised sons of his own and is at the age that his granddad once had been, he is given to “looking over my own shoulder again into the abysm of time” and musing about legacy and both our personal and generational responsibilities in linking past generations to future ones.
On the one hand, he finds his thoughts “exacerbated by the awareness, as we age, that life feels increasingly done with us and that we stand in the way of the young whose anger about their future seems directed at our generation….”
And on the other hand, he wonders if this may be an exercise in hubris.
“We call our habitation a lifetime and imagine it somehow a sufficient sum of meaning and insight, though ours may be nearer to the experience of a box-elder bug — whose life spans a year — than it is to the whitebark pine — whose life spans centuries.”
These wide-ranging essays are tinged with humor, laden with emotion, and aching with beauty. They mark missed opportunities, they celebrate different kinds of landscapes and they spotlight a motley but meaningful assortment of relationships.
“The Eclipse I Call Father” provides thoughtful, but rather melancholy, reading.
The Bookmonger is Barbara Lloyd McMichael, who writes this weekly column focusing on the books, authors and publishers of the Pacific Northwest. Contact her at bkmonger@nwlink.com
