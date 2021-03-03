In the lush archipelago that occupies the mid-section of the Salish Sea, two poets are producing vibrant work in what we used to call the golden years of retirement.
In a new poetry collection, “The Lesson of Plums,” Whidbey Island, Washington, poet Lois Parker Edstrom deftly mines that gold — which may be wisdom burnished by experience.
In a poem called “Kintsugi,” she considers the Japanese method of repairing cracks in broken ceramics with seams of gold, a practice that highlights the “flaws to add beauty / and, in so doing, the repaired vessel becomes / stronger.”
Similarly, the title poem, a dreamy meditation on illness, includes the detail of an over-ripe plum that bursts “its perfect purple skin, / and sweetness, an amber rivulet, / crusts along the gash.”
In “The Geometry of Faith,” Edstrom invokes “rich tapestries shot / with golden thread” and dreams of “galvanic charm / that glides out of sleep into the sunrise / of consciousness…”
Edstrom’s poems ponder the passage of time in seasonal delights, beginnings and endings. The moments are precious, and the inevitable bittersweet is profound and sometimes generational.
Along with acknowledgments of transience, this collection also has odes to stubborn endurance, as in “The Over Sixty Softball League.”
In pieces like the delightful “Deep Thinker,” Edstrom extols the value of nurturing a rich inner life. In “The Weight of Words,” Edstrom focuses on the power of language.
Not too many miles away on the neighboring Fidalgo Island, Michael Daley also dedicates himself to poetry. As one of the co-founders of the seminal Empty Bowl Press back in the 1970s, Daley has promoted and published other poets for years. He worked in a Poet-in-the-Schools program before becoming a teacher and spending more than 20 years teaching high school in Skagit County.
Now retired from teaching, Daley continues to write his own poems. His fifth poetry collection, “Born With,” is a compendium of the liveliest dirges you might ever read, along with other pieces — sometimes raging, sometimes keening with regret, but always bristling with detail.
With references to mold-breakers such as photographer Alice Austen, rocker Jim Morrison and scientist Rachel Carson, Daley writes poems about his own norm-shattering acts and those of his friends. It begins with the very first poem, “Among School Children,” and carries on through poems including “One for the Road.”
He also tackles other harsh realities.
“Tim Among the Mechanicals” ponders the death of a student.
The brief poem “Song 49” begins with wolves but ends with what is too often the human condition and the haunting line: “no one starving is ever free.”
“A White Confession” is a self-critical reflection that presents a stinging scenario involving door-to-door salesmen, wasps and racism.
Both “The Lesson of Plums” and “Born With” are worthwhile collections — each offers different lessons from lived experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.