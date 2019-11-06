Rosina Lippi, the Bellingham, Washington, based former academic who turned to writing bestselling fiction, saw the publication of her first standalone novel, “Homestead,” 22 years ago.
Since then, she has written over a million words that have gotten into print with major publishers — and many of those have been dedicated to her development of a connected string of stories involving a group of families over several generations — and now, over two series.
Using the pen name Sara Donati, Lippi wrote six novels in the “Wilderness” series, which followed the fortunes of early pioneers on the frontier of upstate New York in the late 1700s and early 1800s.
Then four years ago, again as Sara Donati, she introduced a new “Gilded Hour” series with descendants of those Wilderness families building lives for themselves in the bustling world of New York City in the 1880s.
Each of these books is a heavily researched, densely detailed epic, running between 550 to nearly 900 pages in length.
The latest offering, “Where the Light Enters,” is no exception. Before the reader even gets to the story, he or she will encounter in the front of the book a daunting list of 50 “primary” characters. That is followed by two family trees that trace how five generations (faithful readers of the “Wilderness” series will recognize these names) have led to the two cousins, Anna Savard Mezzanotte and Sophie Savard Verhoeven, who take the lead in this new novel.
By 1884 both young women are doctors — Anna is a surgeon and Sophie is an obstetrician. Both cousins regularly have to contend with the era’s prejudices against female doctors, and Sophie, who has Native American, white and black ancestry, additionally has to contend with racial bigotry.
But the cousins are part of a tight-knit family group that supports them and believes in their skills. In fact, when Anna’s husband, Jack, who is a detective sergeant in the New York Police Department, is confronted with two puzzling cases, he naturally talks them over with his wife and her cousin, because he values their perspectives and judgment.
One case involves a prominent banker’s wife, who has vanished with her maid.
The other involves the murder of a young woman whose wounds suggest someone familiar with the female anatomy knew how to wreak fatal harm.
In addition to these two criminal investigations, the cousins are occupied with other concerns. Anna has her career at the hospital, while Sophie, recently widowed, is trying to set up a teaching hospital for women of color in the upscale compound she has inherited from her wealthy white husband.
Throughout the book there are many other subplots and relationships that come to the fore — it’s difficult to keep track of them all. But by book’s end, the story threads do knit together.
As with her other books, Lippi/Donati uses her fiction to investigate the tortuous pathways of change — in institutions, relationships, and social mores — through history.
“Where the Light Enters” is hefty and absorbing.
The Bookmonger is Barbara Lloyd McMichael, who writes this weekly column focusing on the books, authors and publishers of the Pacific Northwest. Contact her at bkmonger@nwlink.com
