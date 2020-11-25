By the end of September, more than a million acres of Oregon land were torched by wildfires. Thousands of homes were destroyed and at least 11 people died. The loss was incalculable.
In September, Timber Press published “As the World Burns.”
Though not directly tied to the fiery events of the weeks prior, this book is also not entirely unrelated. The book is about a group of adolescents that mobilized to demand that the U.S. do something about climate change.
In 2015, Kelsey Juliana, a 19-year-old Eugene resident, filed a lawsuit with 20 other teens and preteens. The lawsuit claimed the group had a constitutional right — based on the 14th Amendment’s guarantees of life, liberty and property — to a healthy and habitable climate.
Juliana v. United States asserted that the federal government, despite knowing about the risks of climate change for decades, was continuing to infringe upon that right by not only allowing, but also subsidizing, the expansion of a fossil fuel energy system.
The plaintiffs prepared to submit not only climate science as evidence but also their personal stories of displacement, compromised health, jeopardized water supply, impact on cultural traditions and more.
Five years later, their day in court has yet to come. What could be one of the most consequential civil rights cases in U.S. history is languishing in procedural purgatory instead.
Portland journalist Lee van der Voo wrote “As the World Burns” to share the story of these plaintiffs and why they got involved in climate change activism in the first place.
The book includes scores of in-depth interviews with the plaintiffs and van der Voo. The interviews took van der Voo across the U.S. to places including forests decimated by beetles; coastlines being swallowed up by rising seawater; regions of increasing thermokarsts; and Washington D.C., where the plaintiffs met with national leaders to discuss climate change.
The book also includes van der Voo’s account of stacks of legal documents, which she wrangles to explain an ever-growing and terrifying set of climate change facts and figures.
There are, she writes, “new, daunting deadlines, worsening ecological conditions, and a rising up of youth to urge climate action. Yet so much is the same.”
Readers who want to help move the needle beyond climate change denial can learn from the young people in “As the World Burns.”
