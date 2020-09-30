The past few weeks have presented us a terrible pall. Books can provide solace or temporary distraction but September was a hard month in a hard year.
I hope the adversity we’ve been facing will serve, ultimately, to bring us together.
In that spirit, this week’s pick is a novel by Portland author Joanna Rose, “A Small Crowd of Strangers.” Rose tells the story of a young woman who doesn’t understand the importance of community until she finds a place that needs her as much as she needs it.
Pattianne Anthony is 30 years old. She lives in an apartment above a dry cleaning store. She has a friends-with-benefits relationship with a local tavern owner. Although she recently earned a master’s degree in library science, she sticks with her part-time job in the North Jersey Regional Education Lab rather than looking for a full-time job.
Pattianne is a lapsed Catholic, which doesn’t have much to do with anything until a guy comes into her workplace one day. On a whim, she gives him her number and suggests he call her sometime.
Michael Bryn is an attractive young schoolteacher. He’s five years younger than Pattianne. That doesn’t seem to be an issue, nor that he’s a practicing Catholic. It certainly doesn’t keep him from having adventurous sex with Pattianne regularly, even after his priest advises him to “disentangle” himself.
But when Michael’s dad is diagnosed with congestive heart failure, Michael is pressured to think about the future.
Michael and Pattianne get married. This doesn’t involve much reflection on Pattianne’s part ... it just seems like the thing to do at the time.
The couple moves from New Jersey to Minnesota, where Michael has accepted a teaching position at a Catholic school. He begins making new friends with staff members and parishioners at the local Catholic church, and later becomes involved with a right-to-life group. Pattianne begins to realize this isn’t what she signed up for.
Michael urges her to take a job as librarian at his school. She finds a part-time job instead at a local new age bookstore.
Pattianne and Michael’s paths diverge further when instead of becoming pregnant, she adopts an aged mutt named Bullfrog.
Even more consequential complications arise.
Rose’s mastery of the exquisite detail is unparalleled. It is her painstaking application of these details that enthralls as Pattianne slowly transforms from a callow, carefree young woman to someone who knows her own mind.
Some stretches of this story are difficult to bear but trust the author. She knows exactly what she is doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.