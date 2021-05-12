LONG BEACH — Author Jan Bono will host a book sale and signing event in honor of the release of her latest book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 18215 Sandridge Road.
Bono’s latest book, “Tsunami Warning,” is her 15th book and the final book of her Sylvia Avery mystery series.
The series includes cozy mysteries, a specific sub-division of mystery novels that don’t contain graphic violence, obscene language and explicit sex scenes.
“What they do have is an amateur sleuth working with the local police department in a small town, a quirky cast of characters and lots of humor,” Bono said in a press release.
All of the series’ books are set on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, call 360-642-4932.
