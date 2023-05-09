Northwest guitar wizard Terry Robb is a blues icon. Widely praised as one of the best fingerpicking style guitarists in America, Robb is a busy man.
Robb brings his solo act to the theater of the North Tillamook County Recreation District building in Nehalem at 7 p.m. Saturday. The theater is considered one of the best sounding rooms in the region and provides a cozy, up-close atmosphere that enhances the presence of performers of Robb’s caliber.
Thrust into the limelight at the tender age of 24, Robb built his reputation as a successful record producer and guitarist in a yearslong association with fellow guitarist John Fahey, who is often credited with creating the American primitive guitar genre, blending folk and country blues influences.
Robb parlayed this renown into a career that has kept him busy, both on the road and in the studio, for more than 40 years. In this time, Robb developed what is known as the gold standard for musicians — his own sound. His fingers fly over the steel strings that give fingerpicking style its lilting melodies and entrancing cadence.
The blues is the foundation, but the execution is all Robb. He’s won every award and accolade in the region and appeared on recordings of many of the greats.
Blues and jazz all-star players Gary Hobbs, on drums, and Dave Captein, on the bass, join Robb to perform as the Terry Robb Band.
Along with all the performing, Robb is also known as a composer, producer and an educator. Often, his performances are accompanied by guitar workshops and seminars.
