Editor's note: This event has been cancelled.
CLATSKANIE — Two bluegrass groups will perform on Sunday.
Performances will begin at 3 p.m. in the Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem Ave. Tickets cost $6 for ages 12 and under; $8 for students and seniors; and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at clatskaniearts.org or by calling 503-728-3403.
The bands performing include the Bloomer Family and the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band. The Bloomer Family is from Nehalem Valley. They’ll perform “good old-fashioned American music.”
The Fern Hill Bluegrass Band is a five-member group that plays music inspired by early bluegrass bands. The band recently released an album, “Four Seasons.”
After the performances, a benefit dinner for the Clatskanie Senior Citizens Center will be held. Tickets are $10 at the door.
