Fresh blood to spill and a dance to die for. Bloodyvox will be performing at the Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20-$35.
Choreographed and founded by Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, Bodyvox or, for this October, Bloodyvox, incorporates an all around viewing experience. See the works of Hitchcock, Lugosi and Karloff channeled on stage all while getting into the spooky spirit.
“We never want to confine ourselves to a narrow trough, we can bring elements from all different kinds of services and expression. Primarily through the body, film and tech, it creates something that couldn’t be created without it,” Hampton said. “We use story, humor, film, lighting and imagery but dance takes place on our stage and above all of that. A human body is the primary mechanism that does our work,” Hampton said.
The ensemble is comprised of nine highly trained dance artists.
Hampton and Roland founded Bodyvox almost by accident through their passion for dance over 22 years ago. The married couple have been dancing for their entire adult careers and both have danced for, collaborated with and performed for the best in the dance industry.
“Jamey and I collaborate on everything — we choreograph together and raise children together. We are constantly bantering ideas back and forth,” Roland said.
But while they collaborate on everything, their mission for their company stays the same.
“Our mission is to create and inspire all audiences. Bloodyvox, which is a holiday show, anchors our season. The thought of doing a Nutcracker was not in our wheelhouse! We had to pick a holiday that spoke to us. Halloween is absolutely absurd and wonderful,” Roland said.
Bloodyvox is Bodyvox’s spooky Halloween special and the performance is mom approved by Roland for kids ages five and up as she said the show will focus on the spooky and comical elements of Halloween.
While Bodyvox uses unique techniques to incorporate into their performances, both Roland and Hampton stressed just how important the dance element of their company is. All the dancers do various cross trainings which consist of anything from core work and yoga to “bootcamp” and everyone does something a little different to stay fit for Bodyvox’s rigorous performances.
“When you stand in front of an audience, both of you understand there is a relationship that is happening. It’s different for everyone. There’s an obligation to be truthful in what I’m doing and there’s an expectation and a trust that they (the audience) will go where I will take them,” Hampton said.
But what is even more incredible is that Bodyvox was founded for the love of dance and nothing else.
“We’re not presentational and were not indulgent. We’re there because it’s happening and the expression is coming through us and the audience, it goes through their heart and minds too,” Hampton said.
Bodyvox is based in Portland but performs across the Northwest. It’s only fitting that they do their Halloween special in the haunted Liberty Theatre. Maybe if they are lucky the Man in the audience will join them for their performance, and maybe other paranormal entities said to walk the stage will join them for the spooky evening as well.
