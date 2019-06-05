ASTORIA — Blind Pilot teams up with the 45th Parallel Universe orchestra at 7:30 p.m. June 14 and 15 at the Liberty Theatre. Tickets are $35.
Blind Pilot was formed in Portland in 2007 and features Israel Nebeker, Ryan Dobrowski, Kati Claborn, Dave Jorgensen, Ian Krist and Luke Ydstie.
The band has released three albums including “And Then Like Lions,” “We Are the Tide” and “3 Rounds And A Sound.”
They’ve sold out concerts in the U.S., Europe and UK and have performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Show With David Letterman and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.
Formed in 2009, Helios Camerata, 45th Parallel Universe’s orchestral ensemble, demolishes distinctions between old and new chamber music, bluegrass and jazz, fiddle and folk.
The ensemble features many classical musicians from the Oregon Symphony.
Tickets and dinner and stay packages can be purchased at libertyastoria.showare.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.