The Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge will host naturalist and cartoonist Rosemary Mosco for a free virtual workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The workshop will be free to all. Mosco, creator of the “Bird and Moon” comics, was scheduled to be this year’s keynote speaker for Wings Over Willapa. Mosco will discuss creating nature comics and her artistic process.
Registration is required ahead of the event at wingsoverwillapa.org/events-shop/.
