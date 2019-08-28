ASTORIA – The Liberty Theatre hosts two theatrical and singalong events Thursday and Saturday.
At 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday see Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal,” directed by Seneschal Incavo and featuring Katrina Godderz, Daric Moore and Stephen Wood. The play centers on an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse — from the end of a marriage to the first forbidden spark. Tickets are $10.
This is the premiere show of the Liberty Players. Actors are off-book for these performances. This play contains adult themes and may not be suitable for everyone.
On Saturday, grease up your singing voice for a singalong performance of the classic film, “Grease” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8.
Leather pants and slicked hair are encouraged but not required. Subtitles are provided.
In the film, a goody two-shoes from Australia falls in love with a greaser over a summer. When her family moves to the boy’s hometown and she enrolls at the same school, they have a difficult time maintaining their relationship.
Attendees receive a free Liberty cup with ticket purchase, which is a $3 discount at the theater’s bar. Doors open at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. This film contains outdated and adult themes and may not be suitable for everyone.
The Liberty Theatre is located at 1203 Commercial St. in Astoria.
For more information, visit libertyastoria.org.
