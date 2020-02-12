LONG BEACH — The Peninsula Arts Center will present Terry Robb on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Robb is an acoustic blues guitarist. He is a member of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and the Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame.
During his career, Robb has received praise from Rolling Stone; O, The Oprah Magazine; and several music journals. In 2017, he was awarded the Cascade Blues Association’s “Lifetime Achievement Muddy Award” after winning the association’s annual “Muddy Award” 19 years in a row.
Admission is $20. The concert will be held at the center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 360-901-0962. Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.