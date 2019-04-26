ASTORIA — Astoria Visual Arts is offering two newly renovated studios to local artists Kirista Trask and Sally Lackaff as part of the AVA artist-in-residence (“AVA a-i-r”) program. The studios are located in the Astoria Studio Collective, above the AVA Gallery on Duane and 10th streets. The Spring-Summer residencies run from May 1 through Aug. 31.
AVA a-i-r’s newest resident artist is painter Kirista Trask. As a seventh-generation Oregonian, Trask finds a deep connection to place and incorporates that into her work. Over the past year, she has been focusing on the Long Beach Peninsula and the Columbia River Basin. She translates landscapes into abstraction, blending saturated, opaque colors with translucent washes to evoke “moment” as an emotional experience. Her work is created using a variety of materials, including acrylic, ink, charcoal, pencil, oil pastel, chalk and coffee. Her best work, she says, is done plein air style in stunning locations all over the world—especially in the Pacific Northwest.
This is Sally Lackaff’s second consecutive term as an AVA a-i-r resident. Lackaff was granted an extension to her tenure so that she might have the time, space and solitude needed to complete two substantial book-illustration projects. A native of Clatsop County, Lackaff is a self-taught illustrator and author. A childhood spent traveling Europe and an endless fascination with the natural world helped shape her sensibilities. Since age 18, Lackaff has built an enjoyable, if delicately balanced, career around art and gardening. She has illustrated over ten books, including the recently published and richly illustrated Sarah’s Circus, co-authored with the late Robert “Jake” Jacobs.
AVA a-i-r, begun in March 2015, is designed to encourage the creative, intellectual and professional growth of local artists. The program is supported by the members of Astoria Visual Arts and the generosity of the Astoria Coffee House & Bistro, Studio 11 and Dots ‘n’ Doodles. Astoria Visual Arts was founded in 1989 as a non-profit membership organization to enhance, strengthen and promote the arts in the Greater Astoria Area.
For more information about AVA or to learn more about the AVA a-i-r program visit http://www.astoriavisualarts.org/.
