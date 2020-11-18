MANZANITA — The Manzanita Writers’ Series will feature a virtual presentation of authors Kendra Elliot and Melinda Leigh at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Elliot and Leigh will discuss how they develop their characters, figure out plot twists, and do the research needed to make their books authentic. Admission is $10 per person.
Both Elliot and Leigh are Wall Street Journal best-selling authors, among many other honors.
Elliot’s published titles include “Hidden” and “The Silence.” Leigh’s published titles include “She Can Run” and “Save Your Breath.”
Register for the event at hoffmanarts.org.
