CANNON BEACH — Author Craig Lesley will discuss his four novels and memoir during a NW Authors presentation 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cannon Beach Library.
Lesley was nominated twice for a Pulitzer Prize and wrote the novels “Winterkill,” “River Song,” “Sky Fisherman” and “Storm Riders,” in addition to his memoir, “Burning Fence.”
His works explore the father-son relationship, Native American struggles and the myth of the American West.
Lesley is a native Oregonian and was born in The Dalles and raised by a working single mother in small towns throughout the state including Madras, Pendleton and Baker City.
He was a river guide, longshoreman and farm worker before he began his writing career.
Lesley attended Whitman College, the University of Kansas, and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and taught English and creative writing for over 50 years, including workshops at PSU’s Haystack Summer Arts Program in Cannon Beach.
Upcoming NW Authors program events include readings from Fisherpoets Geno Leech, Dave Densmore, Rob Seitz and Jay Speakman at 2 p.m. Jan. 19, 2020; “Writers Read Celebration,” featuring local writers reading original essays, stories and poems at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; Author Marianne Monson, celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage at 2 p.m. March 14; Author Apricot Irving at 2 p.m. April 26; Author Karl Marlantes at 2 p.m. May 10; and Fisherpoets Clem Starck and Charles Goodrich at 2 p.m. May 31.
