SEASIDE — The Friends of the Seaside Library will host author Rosie McGee on Saturday.
McGee is the author of “Dancing with the Dead,” which chronicles her experience traveling and working with the Grateful Dead. Her presentation will begin at 1 p.m. in the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St.
McGee traveled with the band during its first decade as a group. During the event, McGee will share “untold stories” and “rare and candid photographs, many never before seen in print.”
She will also discuss stories of meeting individuals including Lenny Bruce, Janis Joplin, Tom Donahue, Phil Spector and Julie Christie.
McGee was born in Paris, France, and emigrated to the U.S. as a child. At age 18, she was hired by Tom Donahue to work for Autumn Records as a photographer, which is where her Grateful Dead stories began.
