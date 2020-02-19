ASTORIA — The Astoria International Film Festival and Astoria Jazz Festival will present author R. Gregory Nokes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Nokes will discuss his book, “Breaking Chains: Slavery on Trial in the Oregon Territory,” in the Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St.
The book focuses on Oregon’s history of slavery and racism, with a focus on the 1853 trial Holmes v. Ford, where a former slave sued his former owner to free his children.
The book was a finalist for the 2014 Oregon Book Award for nonfiction.
Nokes worked in journalism for 43 years, including 25 years at The Associated Press and 15 years at The Oregonian. Since retiring in 2003, he’s published books focused on Pacific Northwest history.
