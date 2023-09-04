ASTORIA — Casey Parks, a journalist and author of “Diary of a Misfit,” will speak at a reading and reception at Peace First Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Friday.
Parks, who is based in Portland, covers gender and family issues for The Washington Post and previously worked for more than a decade at The Oregonian. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, USA Today and others.
“Diary of a Misfit,” released in 2022, explores Parks’ life growing up, her relationship with her mother, sexual identity and its treatment by Southern Christian churches.
This event is hosted by the Writer’s Guild of Astoria, and will also include an introduction by Astoria author Alyssa Graybeal. Both authors will sign books after the reading. For more information, visit www.thewritersguild.org.
