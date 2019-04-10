SEASIDE — Beach Books hosts author Debra Gwartney for Lunch in the Loft at noon Thursday, April 18.
Gwartney will discuss her new memoir, “I Am a Stranger Here Myself,” which tells of her childhood as a lonely girl growing up in rural Idaho. She interweaves her story with that of Narcissa Whitman, the first Caucasian woman to cross the Rocky Mountains and one of 14 people killed at the Whitman Mission in 1847 by a band of Cayuse.
Gwartney grows up with a deep connection to her home’s landscape, but not to its culture. She never cared much for guns, horses or whiskey, and her memoir explores what it means to be a woman of the West.
A recipient of the River Teeth Literary Nonfiction Prize, Gwartney lives in Western Oregon with her husband, Barry Lopez, who also just released a new work, “Horizon.”
The cost is $25, which includes a catered lunch and a copy of “I Am a Stranger Here Myself.” Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP. Beach Books is at 616 Broadway St. and can be reached at 503-738-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.