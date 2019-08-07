ASTORIA — August's Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Visit local galleries, chat with friends, artists and art-lovers and enjoy refreshments.
1. WineKraft
80 10th St. (Pier 11)
Featuring work from six local artists as well as live music starting around 7 p.m. Sip wine, eat and enjoy the arts.
2. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Presenting an assortment of Polson's favorite oil paintings, some new work and oil paintings that have been showing in the Seattle area. There is also a wall of smaller works in oil and water-based paints.
3. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
Blue Collar Collective is excited to share the DIY Astoria map with everyone for Art Walk! An imaginative brain's dream, we outline each of the DIY places serving up satisfaction to scratch your creative itch. Featuring original art and a small batch of Pacific Northwest and local artists, makers and producers, gifts, affordable local art and creative resources.
4. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Presenting "Sam Vaughan: 3 Years in the Art Cave." Vaughan is a master of printmaking, especially lithography. Some of his favorite themes include dark history, absurdity, nudity, people staring at potatoes and Civil War general George Custer. The Secret Gallery will host an artist talk at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
5. West Coast Artisans
160 10th St.
Join us for our grand opening celebration. Catch the work of amazing local artists, check out our new gift items and talk to us about showing your work in the gallery.
6. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique
10th and Marine Drive (Underground Building)
Burning Man's Caveat Magister will be performing, as well as reading from and signing his new book "The Scene that Made Cities." Artists William Brown, Kathleen Barber, Terry Robinette and Brenda West will be exhibited in the pop-up gallery at The LAB. We're sharing Lucky Charms marshmallows!
7. Astoria Brewing
144 11th st.
Presenting two shows: Nationally shown collage artist Sid Deluca is heavily influenced by advertising from the Mad Men era. Rich Amacher of Cannon beach Glassworks owns a small, independent, glass lathe shop. Specializing in functional glass art, he uses only the finest German glass. The color used is from Northstar Glass in Portland. Amacher is also a brewer for Astoria Brewing Company.
8. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Presenting a dual show of the highly regarded MJ Anderson and Christos Koutsouras in celebration of the gallery's seventh anniversary. Both internationally acclaimed artists share a common thread to their creative process by balancing a career that connects the Mediterranean to the Pacific Ocean. Anderson splits her time between her two studios, one located in the small coastal town of Nehalem and the other in Carrara, Italy, where she is close to the marble quarries she hand selects her own stone to sculpt. Koutsouras, a painter, also manages a career that takes him from his birthplace of Samos, Greece, where he still maintains a studio to his stateside home base of Astoria. The exhibition will remain on view through Sept. 10.
9. Cargo
240 11th St.
Summer is officially here and we have lots of scarves from India, summer reads, garden decorations and tire chairs, too.
10. Keepsake Tattoo
253 11th St.
Original works by Aaron Toledo that examine tropes of the daily grind, spaces we commonly occupy and how we cope. Ink and water color on paper.
11. Oscar de’Masi Studio & Gallery
395 11th St.
See Oscar's latest paintings. Also presenting a showing of photographs from Angelina de' Masi.
12. Sea Gypsy Gifts
1001 Commercial St.
Celebrating in mermaid style. We'll be showcasing our new mermaid art and costumes. 20 percent off your total purchase if you can show a picture of our mermaid float in the Regatta Parade.
13. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
Kim Rose Adams presents a series of Astoria Regatta images. Adams will be on hand to talk about her work and her upcoming month-long trip up the inland passage photographing the adventure. She'll be working alongside a videographer who will be posting the excursion on YouTube.
14. Luminari Arts
1133 Commercial St.
Hosting Carol Edwards and her whimsical collection of Bird People - mixed media dolls using upcycled materials such as vintage lace and fabrics and faux bird heads. Music by John Orr and Mike Bruhn along with wine and finger foods.
15. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Creating unique and individually custom designed jewelry. Create something new with your own gemstones or find out how Holly can be your personal diamond shopper in Antwerp, Belgium, the diamond capital of the world.
16. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Presenting "Continuance: A Journey," a solo show of the expressive and dream-like oil paintings of Seattle artist Beth Kehoe, who portrays the vulnerability of humans in the wilderness and in unguarded moments spent alone. Through intuition and gestural strokes of paint, she interprets her decades of experience backpacking solo in the Pacific Northwest into sensitive works that explore the mystery and drama of interacting with the natural world. In the Alcove, Portland painter Karl Kaiser offers abstracted interpretations of horizon and landscape interpreted in thick, luminous layers of pigmented beeswax, along with his acrylic paintings, which carry on the same theme. A jewelry trunk show features new pieces by Tabor Porter who draws inspiration from his decades long habit of collecting objets d'art, the vintage, the arcane, the low-brow, the exquisite. With the eye of an artist and skills of a metalsmith, he creates delightful and improbable collectibles like no other. Theodore Pizanis, a dealer in unusual gems, mounts a special presentation for this weekend only.
17. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
The Art Stall welcomes Kyle Rudd. His one of a kind, colorful and whimsical fish will bring a smile to your face. They are mixed media with some re-purposed materials and come in a variety of sizes. Several artists have also replaced some of their work with new pieces.
18. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Constance Waisanen, fabric artist, is showing her large, vibrant art pieces inspired by organic forms that incorporate her own hand dyed fabrics. She is also showing her silk scarves and free form concrete sculptures. Meet Waisanen and listen to music by Peter Unander on jazz keyboard.
19. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1390 Duane St.
Showing acrylic, watercolor and sketches by Astoria artist Bryce Harris. His work is often eclectic, eccentric interpretations of nature, wildlife and portraits.
20. Creations Studio & Gallery
1396 Duane St.
Create your own mini mosaic. For $5, first-time mosaicers can create a fun memento of the evening.
21. AVA Center for the Arts
1010 Duane St. (entrance on Duane)
Presenting Portland painter Ruth Lantz, sculptor Shelby Silver and artist and lighting designer Jill Mulholland. Lantz's paintings explore the intersections between painting, digital language and the natural world. Silver, a self-described "ecological artist," will be showing new sculptures and jewelry made from recycled fishing ropes and nets. Mulholland works with light and glass. She creates delightful pieces that disperse multicolored moving lights ("Light Confetti") from a direct light source.
22. AVA Artist-in-Residence
1010 Duane St.
AVA a-i-r Kirista Trask shares plein air sketches and small paintings of the Columbia River area in a series expressing joy, hope and resilience. Next door, see a-i-r Sally Lackaff’s progress as she works on illustrating two children’s books. AVA’s ongoing a-i-r program provides two artists with free studio space for four months. Learn more at astoriavisualarts.org.
23. Astoria Makers Marketplace
1010 Duane St.
This Art Walk marks the grand opening of the Astoria Makers Marketplace. More than 20 makers will have their locally made goods available for purchase in the Marketplace year-round. The public can come to us for unique gifts, useful problem solvers for your every day or that big custom order you’ve been dreaming about.
24. Audrey Long Ceramics
1030 Duane St.
Wheel-thrown clay, covered in glazes I make, in kilns I fire, using designs I've refined over time, field-tested and cupboard approved. With dirt, my hands, glass and fire. I make functional ceramics, pieces that are well-thought and utilitarian, each hand-thrown and individually glazed in shapes and colors that feel good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.