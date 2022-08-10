ASTORIA — The August Astoria Art Walk will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
This gallery will feature a series of lively and vibrant paintings, each inspired by impressionistic works. Folk artist Bill W. Dodge will be visiting from 1 to 3 p.m. and seascape artist Nikole Rae Peacock will appear from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Anita Building, 1312 Commercial St.
Presenting “BorderXer,” an exhibit by Patricia Vazquez Gomez. This collection focuses on borders, both physical and symbolic, and their intersections with forms of systemic and individual oppression.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St. #205
Climb the stairs of this historic building to step into a world of colorful original paintings, cards, journals, decorative pillows, photographs and prints by artist and owner Connie Dillon. Prints will be on sale, with discounts on stock items and orders.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St.
Showing fiber arts, with a demonstration by artists from 1 to 4 p.m.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Featuring “Reframing the Everyday,” a new exhibit from artists Tim Janchar and Roy Sanchez, exploring mental reframing of personal histories. Whether it is a myopic view or stepping back to take a landscape gaze, this collection looks at how personal framing defines identity.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Showing a collection of ceramic pieces by artist Suzanne Long, as well as a new exhibit featuring the work of Mary Alayne Thomas and Andrea Benson.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
With photography works by Jake Mullins, a Chicago transplant currently working with the U.S. Coast Guard in Astoria.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Sharing the work of artist Leah Kohlenberg in “Beach Calming,” a solo show featuring the vegetation of North Coast beaches. Radiant fern forests, enchanting cypress trees and tall grasses reflect the meditation that these areas offer. Meet Kohlenberg from 4 to 6 p.m.
Gathered Bakeshop & Market, 512 12th St.
Featuring works in the art room as well as art camp activities for children ages 5 to 12 years old. Each camp has a different theme, with a wide variety of activities including fiber arts, printmaking and three-dimensional art.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Welcoming back Portland artist Tom Cramer to celebrate the gallery’s 10th anniversary with “City Lights,” a series of bold, complex and saturated paintings along with relief pieces made of carved wood. The gallery will also feature an appearance by Cramer alongside live music from The Beatgreens from 5 to 7 p.m.
Labor Temple Diner and Bar, 934 Duane St.
Over a dozen oil on canvas works of local cityscape painter John Wesley Willis will be featured, including new works and local scenes. Meet the artist on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Featuring new paintings in the gallery’s “100 Faces” series.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Showing a collection of maritime art, including original vintage paintings and signed prints, as well as a selection of antiques, books, art and more.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featuring large oil paintings as part of Paul Polson’s “Strata and Pipe” series alongside live music on violin and accordion by JJ and the Boys.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Showing the works of three regional artists, each inspired by nature. Don Gray offers vibrant paintings in “Dual Nature,” soaked in the verdant colors of Northwest forests and coastlines. Julie Ann Smith will exhibit “Fata Morgana,” a collection of small paintings inspired by optical illusion, subconscious memories and dreams. Metalsmith Thomas Tietze will show a collection of jewelry celebrating Northwest wildlife and marine life. Artists will be at the gallery from 4 to 8 p.m., appearing alongside live music by John Orr.
Studio 201, 1169 Commercial St. #201
Featuring mixed media works using found objects, as well as whimsical figurative sculptures by Susan Taylor.
Upstairs Gallery, 1295 Commercial St.
Showing a new sculpture series of “Alice in Wonderland” characters by Patti Breidenbach, character sculptures by Rhonda Gewin and watercolor works by Yvonne Edwards. The gallery’s featured collection also includes European oil paintings.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
New oil and cold wax pieces by artist Kitty Paino will be featured. The gallery will also host a celebration of its third anniversary with champagne and brownies from 5 to 7 p.m.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
Featuring erotic photographs by Tyler Bennink, figures of fungi by Brenda West, tarot readings by Julia Hesse and mushroom creations by Cai von Kugler.
