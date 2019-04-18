ILWACO, Wash. — Auditions will be held in May for “Noises Off,” the latest play to be staged by Peninsula Players.
The comedy by Michael Frayn, which involves the mayhem that takes place backstage at a theater group, will be staged at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco, Wash., July 19 to July 28.
Director Andy Tauber, who directed the troupe’s “Black Comedy” in November, is looking for a cast of five men and four women.
Auditions will be 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2, and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco. People interested in helping backstage are invited to attend.
For more details, call 360-823-7037 or email andytauber@gmail.com.
