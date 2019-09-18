WARRENTON – Auditions for various parts in this year’s Little Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” will be held at Maddox Dance Studio, 389 S Main St. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Call 503-861-1971 for audition times.
Little Ballet Theatre’s annual full-length presentation of “The Nutcracker” ballet will be presented at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Astoria High School Auditorium. The performance features guest artists from Ballet Idaho and a 55-piece orchestra.
Dancers selected at the audition will attend one mandatory costume fitting, 11 mandatory rehearsals and three performances. Rehearsal time commitments will vary. Faithful and punctual attendance at all rehearsals is required.
For auditions, girls should wear black leotards, pink ballet shoes and tights, hair in a neat bun, no jewelry or watches, no skirts or shirts. Boys should wear a white t-shirt, black shorts or sweatpants, black ballet slippers and white socks.
