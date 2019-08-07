ILWACO, Wash. — Peninsula Players are seeking actors to appear in the theater troupe’s latest production.
Three radio plays will be presented this fall on Sept. 20 to 29.
Actors will not have to memorize their lines because the pieces will be presented in an old-style radio format with scripts on stage, said board member Andy Tauber.
The plays are “Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and “Marionettes, Inc.”
“Dracula” will be performed 4 p.m. Oct. 31 and kick off children’s Halloween trick or treating.
Auditions will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 15, at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco.
For details, contact Tauber at andytauber@gmail.com
