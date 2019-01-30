ASTORIA — The 13th annual international juried exhibit Au Naturel: The Nude in the 21st Century will be on display through March 14 at Clatsop Community College’s Royal Nebeker Art Gallery, 1799 Lexington Ave.
A community reception is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, and this year’s juror will be present to give a brief gallery talk.
Awards to be announced at the reception include cash prizes, purchase awards, a special exhibit award to be held during the 2019 — 2020 exhibition season, and a select number of workshop awards. This reception is free and open to the public.
A special post-reception gathering will be held at the Inferno Lounge, located at 77 11th Street immediately following the reception. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. The gallery is open on Sundays and holidays by appointment only.
Gallery visitors are invited to cast their vote for their favorite piece in the show during the exhibit. The ballots will be tallied at the close of the exhibition and the winner of the “People’s Choice Award” will be announced.
This year, more than 400 images were submitted for consideration by artists from 24 states plus the District of Columbia, as well as international submissions from Canada, France, Italy, and Taiwan.
The 2019 exhibit will include 43 works of art by 32 artists from 11 states plus Canada.
Ashley Stull Meyers, a writer, editor, and curator, was the juror for this exhibit. She has curated exhibitions and public programming for a diverse set of arts institutions along the West Coast. She will give a talk at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 in the gallery.
For more information about all artists, visit the Au Naturel website at www.aunaturelart.com and navigate to the 2019 Au Naturel online gallery.
