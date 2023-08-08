At Jazz & Oysters in Nahcotta, many mollusks and much music

Oysters will be served with jazz on the Long Beach Peninsula on Saturday.
The annual outdoor event takes place at the Port of Peninsula at Nahcotta, just north of Ocean Park. It is organized by the Water Music Society, which works year-round to raise money for two causes: concerts featuring professional musicians and donations to music programs in Naselle and Ocean Beach schools.
Gates will open at noon and three acts will perform. The Ilwaco High School jazz band will play at 12:30 p.m. Guitarist Terry Robb will take the stage at 1:30 p.m., with singer and instrumentalist Curtis Salgado closing out the afternoon at 4 p.m. Those attending may bring a chair or blanket to sit on; beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The school jazz group, under director Rachel Lake, has just returned from a competition and performance trip to Nevada.
Robb and Salgado have deep Oregon connections. Robb, who was born in Canada, is a Portland-based acoustic guitarist. He has released 15 solo albums as well as collaborations, including work with Salgado.
When profiled by Vintage Guitar magazine in 2019, he described one of his main influences as Henry Vestine of the band Canned Heat.
Performing with Robb will be Northwest instructors Dave Captein on bass and Gary Hobbs on drums.
Salgado grew up in Eugene and became hooked on music at age 13 after attending a Count Basie performance. When the cult movie “Animal House” was filmed in his hometown in 1977, he offered to broaden the musical education of actor John Belushi, a collaboration that spawned “The Blues Brothers.”
During his music career, he has shared the stage with Muddy Waters and Bonnie Raitt. Tours have taken him to Europe, Brazil, Chile, the Philippines and Thailand. Along the way, he has released 10 albums.
“I want people to relate to the songs,” Salgado said when promoting his 2021 album “Damage Control.” “You can dance to it, but the words have to carry the weight. I know if a song hits me, it’ll hit others just as hard.”
At the 44th annual Blues Music Awards in May, Salgado was named Soul Blues Male Artist Of The Year for the third consecutive year. His busy summer will take him to Pennsylvania, New York and New Hampshire after his Peninsula appearance.
Jazz & Oysters was dreamed up as a fundraiser for the Water Music Festival in 1990. It was first held at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, but its popularity meant parking became a challenge.
After some years at the Beach Barons Field in Ocean Park, and one in Long Beach, the event found a solid home at the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta.
Diana Thompson, one of the Water Music Society’s leaders, savors her role in bringing musical events to the public.
“The Water Music Festival was originally created as a way to bring quality music to the Long Beach Peninsula at a time when there were few places to hear live music in this area,” Thompson said.
“Gradually there have been more places that do provide good music here and Jazz & Oysters has changed from being a fundraiser for the Water Music Festival to working to support local school music programs, while still bringing great music to the area.”
