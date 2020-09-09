ASTORIA — Astoria Visual Arts’ new president is Noelle McClure.
McClure succeeds Lisa C. Smith, who served as board president from 2017 to 2020. Smith will continue to serve on the gallery’s board.
“We have big ambitions for AVA, even in these difficult times,” McClure said in a press release. “I am optimistic that we will be able to widen our circle of inclusion and influence in the days, weeks, months, and years to come.”
McClure hopes to strengthen the gallery’s current programs and expand the gallery’s community partnerships to “increase diversity within AVA’s board and membership.”
McClure most recently worked with the Paul Allen Family Collection in Seattle. She also worked for the Portland Art Museum.
