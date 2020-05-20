ASTORIA — Astoria Visual Arts is hosting two exhibits open to regional artists.
‘Pandemic: now it’s personal’
Artists and writers living within 50 miles of Astoria can submit up to two images of recent art to astoriavisualarts@gmail.com by June 8.
Submissions will be featured in the gallery’s new exhibit, “Pandemic: now it’s personal,” which will showcase art inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibit will open virtually on June 13.
When submitting pieces, include your name, the work’s title, size, media and price for each piece. Art does not need to be for sale.
10th Annual Astoria Open Studios Tour
Artists of all mediums can register for the gallery’s 10th Annual Astoria Open Studios Tour by May 31 at astoriavisualarts.org.
Event participants typically open their art studios to visitors through the event. As a precaution to the coronavirus, studios will be featured on July 25 and July 26 through videos and photos posted to Astoria Visual Arts’ website.
Participating artists will be able to feature pieces for sale in the event.
A $30 participation fee is required to register for the event. When submitting the registration, include at least one high-resolution image, a short biography and a statement about the art.
