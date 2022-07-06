Inspired by the Vietnamese fall festivals and temples he visited with friends and family growing up, Lam Quang started making paper. Then the artist wondered what it would look like illuminated.
In his Astoria studio, called HiiH Lights (pronounced “hi hi,”) he’s now been crafting unique, nature inspired lamps from paper and wire since 1997.
His wife, Kestrel Gates, joins him in the work. “We met in Portland in 2005, it was a time when there was so much creative community, lots of art parties and artistic collaboration,” Quang said. “She does all of the painting and contributes to the design process.”
From preparing the paper to the finished lamp, Quang uses a variety of natural materials, including cotton, pulp, beeswax, resin, bamboo, walnut and indigo dyes, wires and steel, wood and ceramic bases. He uses an abaca and cotton blend for paper, forming sheets with a mold and using an 8-ton press to bind the fibers without glue.
His pieces are often informed by flowers, sea creatures and insects or by Asian iconography. Quang and Gates collaborate on design and welcome input from customers. “We have made custom lights for so many different types of commercial spaces, restaurants, offices of all kinds, yoga studios, hotels, grocery stores, bakeries and our local hospital. And of course for people’s homes,” he said.
Quang further explained his collaborative process. “Sometimes we work with interior designers, but more often than not we work directly with the home or business owner,” he said. “We really love the inspiration that can happen when working directly with our customers, designing lights for their homes. Often they bring new ideas.”
Through the years, Quang noted that custom projects have gotten bigger and more elaborate. His works can also now be found in an array of art galleries, including Imogen Gallery in Astoria, Luisa Mack Jewelry in Ilwaco, Washington, and Metro Lighting in Berkeley, California, just to name a few.
Another of his pieces can be seen on a soaring ceiling in the cancer center of Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
HiiH lights’ local barn studio also offers classes. “I have taught paper making classes, and before the pandemic we hosted a summer bazaar and a winter bazaar which were super fun community events bringing together local makers,” he said.
As for this year, they are still considering plans for classes and events. “We don’t have any scheduled but would be available if a group or organization is interested in paper making,” said Gates. “We really love being part of a small, vibrant community which values small businesses and artists.”
In the meantime, the studio will be on full view during this month’s Astoria Open Studios Tour, with completed lamps and new works in progress.
