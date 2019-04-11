ASTORIA — The next Astoria Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. April 13.
Wander through downtown Astoria, savor art, take in galleries, make friends with artists, sample refreshments and enjoy the city's nightlife. (Some locations open and close earlier and later.)
1. The Art Loft
106 Third St.
Northwest birds featured in unusual, creative pieces. Wildlife photographer Morgan Heum speaks on birds at 2 p.m. Open house is from 1 to 4 p.m. For more info, call 503-325-4442.
2. WineKraft
80 10th St. (Pier 11)
Featuring work from six local artists and live music starting at 7 p.m. Sip wine, eat and enjoy the arts. We are the perfect location for you to wrap up your art walking.
3. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Presenting my “Space” series. Five large squarish paintings not yet shown as a group. The ceiling mural is finished, too.
4. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
Open for its second art walk with paper installation, mixed media and photographs exploring correspondence, travel, weather and the Pacific Northwest. Join us for a Letter Writing Social; we’ll have everything you need to send a postcard or letter.
5. McVarish Gallery
160 10th St.
Presenting new work by Morrison Pierce. This new series paints a stark and heartbreaking story of loneliness and the American housewife in the 1950s.
6. KALA
1017 Marine Drive
Featuring paintings by Oscar Nelson, Paul Soriano, Bill Atwood, Annie Eskelin, Charlotte Bruhn and collage by Sid Deluca and Joi Smith. A Dance Night follows Art Walk from 9 p.m. to midnight. New and old favorites from disco to Motown and R&B. The cover is $5 for this 21+ show.
7. Astoria Vintage Hardware
1162 Marine Drive
Jeff Donnelly is our April Pop Up Artist. Donnelly fell in love with oil painting more than 45 years ago and found a “hobby” that fulfills him immensely.
8. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Lush photographs by Deb Stoner create dramatic still-life imagery. Reminiscent of the work of Dutch masters, her images weave complex mazes of texture and color.
9. Cargo
240 11th St.
Spring is in the air! Lots of fun t-shirts from around the world for children and adults.
10. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
Featuring Tal DeWitt’s view of rain from a different perspective. His paintings transport us to another place. Join us to meet the artist.
11. Luminari Arts
1133 Commercial St.
Celebrating five years and featuring the beloved artwork of local icon Bill Dodge. Come meet Bill and hear stories. Live music with Ted Brainiard and John Orr, duo of Red Beans and Rice. Judith reads Tarot cards.
12. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Holly is heading to Antwerp. It’s not too late to have her find you the perfect diamond for yourself or someone special. See Logan or Brianna tonight!
13. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Presenting “A Tribute to Ursula K. Le Guin” by local artists influenced by her work: Christine Trexel, Sally Lackaff and Roger Dorband. Also, Jason Mayer shows new monotypes.
14. Tempo Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Photographer Carol Smith’s show, “Reflections on Landscape,” includes photographs from her recent trip to Nova Scotia. Peter Unander plays jazz keyboard, and other Tempo artists will also be on hand.
15. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
The walls are full of local, original art for sale. Welcoming Jim Bue, who uses spray paint on poster board to create planets and landscapes, and Oscar Nelson, who works with spray paint on wood and incorporates his sense of humor.
16. Month of the Young Child
1332 Commercial St. (Abeco building.)
Celebrate the month of the young child! Delight in the use of color, texture and free expression of young pre-K and kindergarten through third-grade artists from area schools. Children’s work on display for one evening only in the old Abeco space!
17. Designing Health
1428 Commercial St.
Showing Kim Rose Adams’ photographs exploring Cuba, as well as Pacific Northwest images and product designs.
18. Creations Studio & Gallery
1396 Duane St. (Duane and 14th streets)
Add more fun to your art walk experience by creating your own mini mosaic for only $5 for first-timers at Creations. Even kids 5 and up can participate. We’re just around the corner!
19. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop and Taproom
1390 Duane St.
Armando Olved’s work has evolved from alebrijes, fantastic Mexican creatures, to calaveras and other animal figures. He has created hundreds of works in mixed media and paper mache.
20. Museum of Whimsey
1215 Duane St.
Museum of Whimsy features two floors of odd, fun, fanciful, historical exhibits. Free admission during Art Walk.
21. The Harbor
1130 Exchange St.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Art is a healing therapeutic tool. Join us for an interactive activity and vigil honoring survivors of sexual assault.
22. AVA AIR @Studio 11
453-A 11th St.
Sally Lackaff will demonstrate her work on two children’s books in progress. She will discuss her process and plans, continuing on her quest to illustrate these two books simultaneously.
23. Astoria Public Library, Flag Room
450 10th St.
Astoria Library Foundation hosts a library-inspired Tongue Point and AHS student art show. Come support our students’ creativity in treasures found in, and inspired by, the library basement!
24. Astoria Studio Collective & Gallery
1010 Duane St.
Housing 19 art studios with a common gallery space for art walks. The artist mediums include ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
In the AVA Gallery, showcasing local student artists in the third annual Clatsop County High School Art Exhibition, “For Love of Illusion,” featuring students from area schools. The show includes a variety of artistic styles and approaches. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. Come early to vote for your favorites.
25. Oscar d’Masai Studio & Gallery
395 11th St.
Oscar has new work to enjoy and will be here to chat about his paintings. We now offer multiple print sizes and exclusive art mugs.
26. AVA Artist in Residence
375 11th St.
Celeste Endlich showing a combination of intaglio prints, line drawings, watercolor and prints made using dried moss.
27. Sea Gypsy Gifts
1001 Commercial St.
Terri Shinners has brought her beautiful work into Astoria. From the Pacific Northwest, she has more than 15 years of experience and teaches. Stop in and say hi and enjoy snacks.
28. Jody Ray Photography
959 Commercial St.
See Jody’s passion for printed photos and how they can change lives. After an informal interactive talk, a printer will be available to print one photo for you. Join the movement of memory-making and connecting families through photos.
