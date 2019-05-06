ASTORIA — The Liberty Theatre is abuzz getting ready to welcome more than 2,000 students between the ages of 4 and 11 over four school field trips next week! This year marks the 10th anniversary of the collaboration between the Liberty Theatre and the Astoria School of Ballet.
The Astoria School of Ballet was founded by Margaret Wall in June 2004 and has since become recognized as one of the premier ballet schools on the Oregon Coast. The Astoria School of Ballet has proudly been located within The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., since 2012.
‘The Princess and the Pea’
The story of “The Princess and the Pea” follows a prince who is searching for a princess to marry. However, the prince’s mother (the queen) doesn’t want him to just marry any old princess. She wants to find a real princess for him. So, when the princesses come to visit, the queen has them sleep on a bed of 22 mattresses with one pea hidden waaaaaaaaaay at the bottom!
Which princess will feel the pea under the mattresses? Will she marry the prince? Perfect for all ages, this ballet is colorful and whimsical and is sure to delight Liberty audiences. Original adaptation is by Wall.
Tickets to the public performance at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, are $15 and are available in the Liberty Box Office from 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or at libertyastoria.org
