Astoria area residents have the opportunity to change part of downtown, thanks to a new contest.
A piano will be publicly displayed in Astoria starting next spring. The piano’s owner, Katrina Nguyen, is accepting submissions from local residents interested in designing the piano to become a public art piece.
Submissions are accepted until Nov. 31 by emailing Nguyen at kknguyen@mail.com. Submissions should include a short biography, a list of what materials will be needed and the artist’s contact information.
Piano project
Nguyen, who lives in Astoria and moved to the North Coast a few years ago, is an artist and self-described philosophical activist whose work incorporates music, art and community. Nguyen became inspired to start the contest after learning about John Wedell, known locally as “Helmet John.”
“I kept seeing him and was concerned because he was carrying all of this stuff. I just felt bad for him and to be honest, I’ve been homeless before and it’s no fun,” Nguyen said. “I read a bit about him and saw he used to be a piano player. I myself am a musician and thought it would be so cool if people who are homeless had access to instruments.”
The piano will likely be placed somewhere on Commercial Street, Nguyen said.
“It could be for anyone,” Nguyen said. “Music is a really healing thing, not only to play but to hear.”
The project has been approved by city officials, Nguyen said. She is working on finding a local business that will allow the piano to be next to it.
“I’m not done scavenging. I really want to find a spot where businesses are happy with it. If there are any businesses who do have a covered spot and like the concept, reach out,” Nguyen said.
At first, Nguyen just planned on getting the piano downtown. She decided to invite residents to help make the piano more of a public art piece so she could involve more community members in the project.
“The more I thought about it, I thought ‘Why not make this more of an accessible, spontaneous piece of art where not only is it for the community but we invite artists to share their vision of what they want to share with the community?’ Let’s see how cool we can make this piano,” Nguyen said.
The contest is open to all residents, not just artists, Nguyen said. She hopes to get a variety of submissions.
“In my mind, you could do a painting or do something else. I really want to see people get creative with it,” Nguyen said. “People don’t have to be an artist to submit ideas for this … I really want people to think outside the box. I want people who aren’t artists to submit ideas.”
Nguyen hopes the piano will help bring together community members from different backgrounds.
“We’ve had a really crazy few years where there’s been a lot of division. Things are really tense. With music, it’s a form of communication ... You kind of have to listen with your heart,” Nguyen said. “I like the idea of making an instrument in the public for people to make music and connect in a different way; to create collaboratively in a way that goes beyond politics and personal beliefs.”
The timeline
Submissions are due Nov. 30.
“I want to know not just ideas only but their process; what they’re going to need for the finished product,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen will create a panel of local residents, likely including a city councilor and an owner from Weird Sisters Freak Boutique. The panel will vote on whose submission, or submissions, are accepted for the project.
“It’ll be a rounded group of people who are really present in the community, regarding community in general and art,” Nguyen said.
The contest’s winner will be announced on Dec. 31, then will have from January to March to alter the piano. Sometime in spring, the piano will be installed. Nguyen may have a local pianist play a set to mark the installation.
“I would love to have a mini party. It’ll all depend on how bad COVID is still,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen may host a livestream event if it isn’t possible to host an in-person event.
