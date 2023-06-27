Tristan Paiige was on a monthlong tour of California, Oregon and Washington states with solo artist Misé and musical group Joseph Hein when she found her new home.
While traveling, Paiige was already looking for a place to grow roots. Two weeks after the tour ended, she moved to Astoria. That was six years ago.
Paiige now photographs for Fort George Brewery, a gig that has her shooting “beer, and a lot of beer related content,” she said.
Through her small business, Tristan Paiige Photography, she offers portraits and photographs weddings, families, homes, music groups, high school seniors and local businesses.
Compositions by Paiige are tied together in theme and tone, blending human and nature together into one form — rather than capturing an image of a person against a beautiful backdrop.
Touches of magical realism emerge in these compositions, like a partially bare woman sprawled across the grass, covered in bright segments of orange and pomegranate fruit.
On Paiige’s website are dozens of examples of play between muted and robust colors.
Photographing nude bodies in nature with natural outdoor lighting is what Paiige enjoys most. “There is still a huge push back on social platforms ... because humans have sexualized everything about a naked body. I like to gracefully compliment the human figure and generate a feeling of belonging,” she said.
Editing after a photoshoot is where much of Paiige’s style is expressed. She’s fascinated by tones from film stocks, and incorporates analog tones into her digital workflow.
“I’ve dialed some of those tones into my presets and they’re always developing,” she said. “I’ll often keep coming back to one image over and over until every color looks perfect to me.”
“The golds and greens in the fall, blues and pinks in the spring and navy blues in the winter. The color of beach grass is my favorite tone of green,” she said.
Yet even with endless backdrops to choose from in Astoria, Paiige’s work starts with how she views the world.
“I’d hope that what sets me apart is my eyes. Not that one pair is better than another, but my work is from my perspective,” she said. “Everyone has a different photo to hold up, and mine is what I see. It’s always been a part of who I am, to want to create.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.