ASTORIA — The Astoria Jazz Festival presents a plethora of jazz offerings Friday through Saturday.
The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday night at the Bridgewater Bistro with the Equinox, a jazz trio comprised of coastal jazz mainstay guitarist Dave Drury with Todd Pederson on bass and Shelley Loring Barker on flute.
The trio “take their audiences on a musical tour that personifies modern, standards and contemporary jazz.” Performances include several of Drury’s original compositions.
The evening continues with the Mike Metzer Trio at WineKraft at 7 p.m. Metzner is on keyboard with Luke Ydstie on bass and Cooper Trails on drums.
Then on Saturday saxophonist R.J. Marx and guitar/vocalist John Orr play songs from the American Songbook, swing, bebop and modern jazz at the Moose Lodge at 6 p.m.
The King Louie Pain Organ Trio headlines the event at 8 p.m. Saturday at KALA. Tickets are $18.50 in advance at libertyastoria.showare.com or $20 at the door.
The jazz festival is co-organized by Bruce Watts and Ron Craig.
For more information, visit astoriajazzfestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.