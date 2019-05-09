ASTORIA — Astoria High School’s theater program has prepared a deliciously song-and-dance-filled treat for the public — and no golden ticket is required to partake.
More than 25 high school and middle schools students will take the stage in a musical retelling of “Willy Wonka,” based on Roald Dahl’s timeless classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Shows take place at 7 p.m. May 17, 18, 24, and 25 at the high school’s auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
“Willy Wonka” follows the story of young Charlie Bucket, played by senior Cody Lachica, who fortuitously wins a golden ticket for the chance of a lifetime: touring the illustrious candy factory of the renowned, yet mysterious and eccentric Willy Wonka, played by senior Zachary Larsen. Together with his Grandpa Joe, played by senior Isabelle Williams, Charlie finds himself exploring the factory with four other children and their indulgent parents, portrayed by juniors Kevin Kumar, Erin Grauff, Isabel Talley, Sean Cooney, Marin Donohue and Christina Campbell and sophomores Azaria Damghani and Eli Harold. Charlie and Grandpa Joe also meet Wonka’s intriguing and mischievous staff members, who ensure the factory is run smoothly – and morally.
Filled with unexpected twists and music both familiar and new, “Willy Wonka” is sure to satisfy and entertain audiences of all ages.
In addition, for the Friday, May 17, performance, attendees get an extra bonus, as Astoria High School’s visual arts program will host its spring art show in the adjacent cafeteria. Visitors can peruse the art show starting at 5 p.m. before taking a seat for the musical.
General admission for the production is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger and students with an ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Concessions will also be available for purchase before and during each show. All proceeds go to support the high school’s theater program.
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” is adapted for stage by Leslie Bricusse and Tim McDonald and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
For more information, contact director Katherine Lacaze at 503-741-5668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.