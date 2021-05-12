ASTORIA — Astoria High School’s theater program will host a virtual show, “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” on Friday and Saturday.
The show is a “wild free-form comedy,” which tells “the myriad of stories recorded by the Brothers Grimm.” The student actors will attempt to combine 209 stories in one show, including classics and obscure stories.
Viewers can watch the show multiple times, any time during either day. Tickets cost $5 per device and are available at tinyurl.com/d3an27rj
Featured students include Azaria Damghani, Grayson Donohue, Austin Walls, Eli Harold, Sadie Wilkinson, Daniel Lempke, Everett Towsey-French, Brooke Jackson, Kestly Larsen, Molly Lindstrom, Aria Larsen, Maia Fay, Shailynn Duffy, Elijah Phillips and D. Caulder. Maddie Talley, Zoey Ahl and Gwendolyn Rouda comprise the tech crew.
Astor Street Opry Company provided recording space and assisted with digital production. For more information, contact Katherine Lacaze at theatreahs@gmail.com or 503-741-5668.
