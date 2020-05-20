ASTORIA — Regionally-made films are available to watch at a weekly drive-in theater, located at Heritage Square in Astoria off of 12th and Duane Streets.
The theater is hosted by Astoria filmmaker Jeff Daly, who is showing his film, “Helmet John: Astoria is Home.” The film features John Wedell, known locally as “Helmet John,” an unhoused man living in Astoria.
Other locally-made films are occasionally featured.
Viewings are scheduled through early June. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/3cpi14R. Registration is free but attendees are encouraged to make a donation, which will go to the United Way and programs for people with disabilities.
