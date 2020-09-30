ASTORIA — The Clatsop Community College Royal Nebeker Art Gallery will open its new exhibition season on Monday with a solo show.
The show, titled “Rediscovering Silence,” will feature art by Chris Sheridan, of Seattle.
Sheridan is an award-winning artist whose work has been featured both nationally and internationally in Finland and Morocco. He is currently represented by the Seattle Art Museum Gallery and recently returned from a two-month residency in Korpo, Finland.
The show will be displayed until Nov. 12. Viewers can also see the show online starting Tuesday at clatsopcc.edu/community-resources/royal-nebeker-art-gallery/.
Guests are expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. No more than six guests can enter the gallery at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.