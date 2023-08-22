ASTORIA — Painter Robert Paulmenn will lead a two-day workshop at Astoria Art Loft, teaching oil painting with a focus on pet portraits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The class will cover basic drawing skills, hue and chroma, the use of color charts and a limited color palette.
Materials needed include five paint hues, a palette, canvas, drawing pad, palette knife and others, available at Fine Art Supply. Cost for the two-day workshop is $125. For more information and a full list of materials, visit www.astoriaartloft.com.
