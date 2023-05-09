ASTORIA — The May Astoria Art Walk will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday with sculpture, painting, music, poetry, refreshments and more throughout the city’s downtown blocks.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
New art bells by Michael Correll have arrived at this gallery. The bells, made from recycled tanks, are adorned with dragonflies, salmon and hummingbirds. Also featured are paintings, woodcuts, photographs, bronze and glass sculptures, jewelry, cards and prints by more than 20 artists, with styles ranging from impressionism to realism, abstract and folk art.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St.
Enjoy an ancient form of glass — fused glass — created by Christine Kende and other local artists at this location. Practiced for more than 4,000 years, this art form incorporates gold, silver and copper to create vivid and intricate pieces.
Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.
From 5 to 8 p.m. in the upstairs community room, find landscape and travel images from Leben Von Klaus Photography and a preview of Kate Speranza’s newest collection of jewelry. Also, artists Cathy Stearns, Heather Goguen, Juleen Johnson and others will have their studios open.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Showcasing local student artists for the ninth year of the Clatsop County Student Art Show. This exhibit brings together students from Astoria, Knappa and Warrenton High Schools along with students attending Astoria Choice Academy and homeschool programs. Each student art piece is crafted on a 12-by-12-inch wood panel, with more than 100 panels distributed. This show is juried for cash awards and sponsored by City Lumber Co. and Fine Art Supply.
Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, 1390 Duane St.
Roy Sanchez presents “People You Might Know,” a series of illustrations on a large and small scale of locals and celebrities. On display will be portraits of familiar faces, drawn and painted in various media. Information on getting commissioned portraits will also be available.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Presenting 23 new paintings by artist Carla O’Connor. Working in watercolor and gouache, O’Connor layers textures over figurative imagery to create bold designs with strong emotion.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Welcoming Astoria artist Roy Sanchez with “Familiar Faces,” a series of drawings and paintings of people. Sanchez explores when marks and shapes on paper become recognizable as human faces. He frames his work as a discussion, asking how we see a portrait of a face. Espresso will be served at this gallery until 4 p.m.
Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Showcasing 50 new pieces from ceramicist Sonja Korpela, including bowls, cups, mugs, jars, canisters and more in a variety of colors and glazes.
Gallery on Pier 39, 100 39th St.
Showing “A Collection of Daydreams” by Dianne Valenzuela, of Daydreamn D Art. Valenzuela is a self-taught mixed media artist who draws inspiration from nature — namely fungi — and music. Find framed original watercolor and pen illustrations and giclee prints on display during her show, available for purchase at Menagerie on Pier 39.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Showing an extended solo exhibition by Northwest artist Kathleen Faulkner. In her first show at this gallery, Faulkner, who works in oil and oil pastel, brings a new series of paintings depicting the quiet places, focusing on landscapes of the coastal Northwest.
She conveys a meditative sense within her work, a gentle and serene interpretation of coastal waterways and forests, while reflecting on the past, sustainability and future of these places. Stop by and breathe in the beauty.
Kit’s Apothecary, 1332 Commercial St.
Hosting author Lisa Lee Curtis’ debut book launch party and signing event, including a meet-and-greet with the author from 2 to 4 p.m. Signed book copies will be available.
Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St.
Showing over a dozen original oil-on-canvas paintings by artist John Wesley Willis, including many new works and recognizable Astoria scenes.
Lower Columbia Preservation Society, 389 12th St.
This location is creating a new, full-color walking tour booklet highlighting the historic homes of Franklin and Grand avenues. The new guide will feature 15 images from a variety of local artists. Through the month of May, images that were submitted for the project will be on display. An artist reception will be held from 2 to 8 p.m.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Showing vintage Northwest maritime art, including paintings, signed prints, pottery, Native American jewelry, vintage clothing, military items, books, records and more.
Old Town Framing, 1287 Commercial St.
“Art is Anything One Can Get Away With” is a show that acknowledges an assortment of artists who are compelled to do art, sometimes under circumstances that test their resolve. Visit Jo Lumpkin Brown’s show in the basement of this location and enjoy a mixture of period pieces, street art, dumpster finds and Brown’s creations.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featured is a recent collection of Polson’s art, including large oil paintings, impressionist and surrealist works.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
“Show, Don’t Tell,” an exhibition of narrative collage by Casebeer, will be featured at this gallery. Casebeer views her works as psychological landscapes, integrating image and phrase, combining collage and painting with language, all sourced from vintage magazines, old posters, math books and fragments of overheard conversations.
Also, Carol Greiwe will show a new collection of sculptural art jewelry featuring gemstones, pearls and handmade ceramic stones set in silver.
In tribute to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, local ceramic artist Randy McClelland will debut a series of vessels honoring Japanese Americans who were affected by exclusion orders during World War II. The gallery will host an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
This shop’s “portal” and “outlands” will show art by William Brown and Living Tarot Oracle. Also offering a sale preview.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Clatsop County youth ages 12 to 25 were invited to tell stories through art on how substances affect them and their community. This youth-led initiative was an opportunity for young people to have their voices elevated using a creative outlet. Thirty-seven art submissions were reviewed and scored by a student panel from Jewell, Warrenton and Astoria.
