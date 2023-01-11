ASTORIA — The January Astoria Art Walk will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
This gallery will continue to show an exhibition from artist Bill W. Dodge, including works by more than 20 artists from Dodge’s private collection. Featured items include paintings, photography, marble, wood and glass mosaic sculptures, blown glass, fused glass art, jewelry and prints.
Ashriver Woodworks, 229 14th St.
Woodworking and epoxy work are taken to the next level at this gallery and shop. Along with local artists, Ashriver offers a display of home and business goods, as well as customized furniture and projects.
Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom on 12th, 119 12th St.
The power of black ink on paper, the whimsy of collage and the playfulness of block print are the cornerstones of the art of Rigel Ross. Incorporating styles and techniques from a myriad of mediums, Ross creates unique representations of fear, fallen idols, the elements and the depths of imagination.
Born in Colombia, raised on Guam and a 30-year resident of Oregon, Ross’ inspiration comes from all corners of the globe. This show will be a retrospective of his favorite pieces from the last 20 years.
Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.
Venture upstairs to view Astoria Studio Collective’s group artwork on display in the hallway and in individual studios — grab a snack and beverage.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Welcoming local artists Cathy Stearns in “Elemental Breath” and Brian Evans with “Distant Light.” Each use expressive signature styles to create their work. Stearns’ exhibit explores the power and beauty of the ocean with a free range of orchestral color. Evans’ collective work references the guiding force that informs his intuitive process.
Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, 1390 Duane St.
Rob Burns, big eye imagination
I came, I saw, I captured
Light, shadow and emotion
A citizen of Astoria
A child of the world
Allow me to adorn your walls.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Abstract artist Jen Crowe will begin the year’s program at this gallery. Crowe is Brumfield’s only abstract artist, working in oil and cold wax. Originally a weaver, she has an innate understanding of how to layer colors to create an evocative surface.
Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Featuring works from Annie Eskelin, Linda Martin, Marga Stanley and ceramicist Sonja Korpela, as well as a selection of artisan-made gifts from around the Northwest.
Gallery on Pier 39, 100 39th St.
Presenting “Sea of Change,” a set of original fluid abstract paintings inspired by the ebb and flow of life, by Sarah Hammond, from Emerging Phoenix Studios.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Through January, Imogen will welcome the photography of Aaron Johanson, including 20 black-and-white prints created in his Portland studio. He worked as a photographer for a Japanese publishing firm and also as a freelance photographer in Japan for several years before opening his own studio here in Oregon.
In this body of work, Johanson demonstrates a deft use of lighting and traditional printing techniques to produce a beautiful and unusual depiction of plant life. By isolating subject matter and stripping it down to its bare essentials, Johanson lets us appreciate natural form through large format black-and-white film photography. Johanson will be at the gallery from 5 to 8 p.m.
Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St.
Showing more than a dozen oil-on-canvas cityscape paintings by John Wesley Willis, including new works and familiar Astoria scenes.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Join this gallery for new, tiki-inspired art alongside cocktails at Deadman’s Isle.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Featuring vintage Northwest maritime art, including original paintings and signed prints. Also showing vintage Native American jewelry, military items, vintage clothing, studio pottery and a collection of old and curious things.
Old Town Framing, 1287 Commercial St.
Showing new watercolor and multimedia paintings by Cecilia Henle and entertainment from Dulcye and Corrie.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Polson will show paintings large and small surrealism, strata, landscape and the figure.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Showing works by Lindsey Aarts and Noel Thomas, featured to benefit Astoria Visual Arts. The gallery will host a reception with jazz guitar by John Orr from 5 to 8 p.m.
In “Cork and Lead: Telling the Gillnet Story,” Aarts delves into the rich history of commercial gillnet fishing on the Columbia River. Months of research and interviews laid the foundation for Aarts’ conceptual collage and watercolor illustrations.
Thomas exhibits watercolors and drawings specially selected to benefit the Miss Bea Fund for young artists. The artist is generously donating a percentage of each sale to the fund, and RiverSea Gallery is donating a portion of profits on artwork sold through Feb. 7.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Introducing Tyler Pierce, of Remington Woodworks. Pierce enjoys using Northwest woods to create unique vessels, striving to accentuate the material’s organic beauty while bringing a modern sense of design.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
Continuing a live painting in the Weird Sisters Freak Boutique Outlands by William Michael Brown. Will also be offering refreshments, art experiences and sign-ups for an upcoming art-making bee.
