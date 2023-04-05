Astoria Art Walk April 2023

ASTORIA — The April Astoria Art Walk will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday with sculpture, painting, music, poetry, refreshments and more throughout the city’s downtown blocks.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Showing paintings, woodcuts, photography, sculptures, bronze and glass works, jewelry, cards and prints. Styles range from impressionism to realism, abstract pieces and folk art by more than 20 artists.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St.April is National Food Month, so come by and revel in walls filled with culinary craftsmanship and a table of treats in “Food for Thought.” Works by artists Denise Monaghan, Chris Eagon and owner and artist Connie Dillon will be on display for this gallery’s first group show of the year.
Ashriver Woodworks, 229 14th St.
Experience this gallery, filled with usable wood and epoxy art and custom furniture, with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. and refreshments in the bookstore in the back.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St.
Many quilts are created as works of art. Quilt patterns are often new designs and their stitching can involve many intricate patterns. This gallery will present a collection by Northwest quilters.
Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom on 12th, 119 12th St.
Showing the art of Brenten Salisbury, a local artist, runner, commercial driver, surfer, teacher and musician born in Knappa, who strives to awaken awareness of wonder and beauty.
Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.Featuring the artwork and photography of Rebecca Fries and Tom Sky. Artists Cathy Stearns, Kate Speranza, Louis Walker, Heather Goguen and Juleen Johnson will also have their studios open. Roy Sanchez will show his portrait artwork in the lounge next to the Community Room. Visitors can sit for a free, quick caricature drawing. Look for a circular flashing sign light marking the entrance to this space.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Showing “Divine Beacons,” featuring Sara Moen, Lezlie Amara Piper, Sharon Servilio and Alana Garrigues, exploring the harmony between the perceiver and the perfection of nature.
Through a variety of media, each artist connects with elements in nature that are hard-wired into our DNA and impossible to escape. These works acknowledge deep relationships to all living life, from plants to animals, restoring emotional and mental balance necessary to appreciate nature’s vast beauty.
Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, 1390 Duane St.
Jason “Boats” Linnett will be showing a collection of artistic nautical knots and designs at this taproom.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine DriveThe exploration of an idea in a piece is central to Deborah Bridges’ art. She works in a series until the idea is exhausted within the form. This current body of work, “Persona”, began in 2018.
When asked what it is that she is expressing, she said, “I love the incongruity of them. I love the complicated and mysterious humanity of them. My figures are grappling with the full range of human experience, the dark as well as the light. The face paint points to the masks we wear as we try to hold on to the stories of our apparent separate selfhood, our personas.”
Cambium Gallery, 1010 Duane St.
Continuing a yearlong theme of “co-creation” with artists Kesley Birsa and Tatyana Ostapenko in their collaborative show “Me, Myself and AI.” Birsa and Ostapenko have been exploring new ways of incorporating artificial intelligence into their creative process. See the thought provoking combinations and distortions that result in this show.
Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Showing paintings by Brianne James, a new Oregon resident by way of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and oil painter of 20 years. Her “Atmospheric” collection features the soft mystery and intrigue of the coastal Northwest.
Gallery on Pier 39, 100 39th St.
The walls of this gallery will show an ocean-inspired collection of fluid art paintings representing the inner peace of the sea ushers. Sarah Hammond’s work is available for purchase directly or on the pier.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Kathleen Faulkner, who works in oil and oil pastel, brings “The View From Here,” a new series of paintings depicting quiet places, focusing on landscapes of the coastal Northwest.
Faulkner conveys a meditative sense, a gentle and serene interpretation of coastal waterways and forests, while reflecting on the past and future of these mystical places and the sustainability of them. Meet the artist at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m.
Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St.
Showing over a dozen original oil-on-canvas paintings by artist John Wesley Willis, including many new works and recognizable Astoria scenes.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Stop by this gallery to find new art and finish up with a cocktail at neighboring Dead Man’s Isle.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Showing vintage Northwest maritime art, including paintings, signed prints, pottery, Native American jewelry, vintage clothing, military items, books, records and more.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
This gallery will present recent works in oil painting and watercolor, as well as past works including Paul Polson’s “Strata and Pipe” series. Landscape and figurative works will be highlighted, as will the details of new works to come.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
“Anatomy of Shape” features paintings by Heide Davis and mixed media works by Lisa Sofia Robinson. Working in oils, Davis paints the female form, color-blocked and unclothed. Her contemplative figures are expressive, vulnerable and set in idyllic landscapes, moody interiors or abstract backgrounds that act as an extension of their personality.
Robinson plays with endless colorful pattern designs in her mixed media works, a blend of painting and collage. Mesmerizing geometric patterns are mathematically precise yet intentionally imperfect. Her hand-cut collage elements and inexact brushwork lend organic texture and pops of sizzling vibrancy to the rhythmic designs. The gallery will host an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Michael Muldoon paints in oil using both brush and knife. See form and color as he interprets what he sees Currently on display are several originals of Northwest boats and ships along with still life interpretations and landscapes on canvas and recycled keepsake boxes in “Ships of All Sizes.”
Umpqua Bank, 1122 Duane St.
Mixed media playing cards will be featured in “Share the Magic.” Kristin Shauck and her art students at Clatsop Community College have been using paint, ink, washi tape and pieces from magazines and photos to transform standard playing cards into works of art.
Experience some of their creations or stay to make your own. The finished cards will also adorn tables at the Clatsop Community College Foundation’s “Share the Magic” fundraiser. This exhibition will be open from 2 to 6 p.m.
