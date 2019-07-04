ASTORIA – The Astoria Art Loft will offer a variety of art classes and workshops this summer.
Children’s classes include Basic Drawing July 16 -18; Writing & illustrating Your Own Book July 23-25; Fused Glass July 30-31 and Aug 1-2; Colored Pencil Aug. 6-7 and Creating Sculpture from Junk Aug. 13-15.
The classes are primarily for children ages 8-12 but exceptions may be made.
Workshops for adults 16 years and older include Native American Basket Weaving with 8th generation weaver, Stephanie Craig July 13-14; Wildlife Drawing and Painting with David Kitler Aug. 16-18; Alcohol Inks with Sharyn Warner; Gelli prints & Image transfer with Cheryl Rogers-Tadeich Oct. 4-6 and Painting Boats with Stan Riedesel in October.
On-going classes include Watercolor painting from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and other times by appointment.
Drawing class are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; Fused Glass classes are from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays in September. Oil Painting focused on oceans will take place on Saturday mornings in September.
The Art Loft, located at 106 Third St., also offers rental studios and a gallery with a new exhibit every month.
For more information, call 503-325-4442 email astoriaartloft@gmail.com or visit Astoriaartloft.com.
