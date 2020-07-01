ASTORIA — Registration is open for two summer youth camps hosted by the Astoria Art Loft.
Children ages 7 to 13 can participate in the camps. In both camps, children will learn about famous artists and musicians from different cultures, then create art inspired by the creators.
The first camp will be held from 10 a.m. to noon between Aug. 3 to Aug. 8. The second camp will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays between Sept. 19 and Oct. 30. On the last day of each camp, children will participate in a show and tell event for parents and family to watch.
Art and music supplies, and snacks will be provided. Participants should bring a sack lunch.
Register for the camps by calling 503-325-4442 or emailing astoriaartloft@gmail.com. Registration costs $100 per child. Some scholarships are available.
