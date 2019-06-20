ASTORIA — Did you ever wonder about the story behind a basket? Did you ever dream of weaving a basket as beautiful as Native Americans weave?
The Astoria Art Loft has just the workshop for you: Stephanie Craig and Traditional Basket Making on July 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Craig will supply the basket making materials. All class registrations are due on or before June 29.
Please call Astoria Art Loft, 503-325-4442, email astoriaartloft@gmail.com or visit AstoriaArtLoft.com for additional information and to reserve your space.
Stephanie Craig is an eighth-generation traditional basket weaver.
She learned her art from elders on the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Rhonde reservation and studied with expert tribal basket weavers such as Sandra “Sam” Henry, Minerva Soucie and Pat Courtney Gold.
Craig harvests all her own materials: beaked and California hazel, sandbar and gray willow, juncus, tule and cattails. These come from old traditional sites and closely guarded gathering spots in the mountains. Craig also works with cedar bark, sedges, and rushes.
For Craig, holding a woven basket is “being able to hold history and tell the story of the weaver. The basket holds the tradition that weavers have transmitted through time and space, from one basket weaver to the next.”
