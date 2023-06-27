Small-town charms and artistic creations are on tap at a three-day event ahead of the Fourth of July.
The Oysterville Schoolhouse and Artisan Fair takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The venue is the historic one-room schoolhouse and its grounds on School Road in Oysterville, on the northern tip of the Long Beach Peninsula.
Artist Bette Lu Krause, one of the event’s organizers, said it will feature more than 20 peninsula artists showcasing their pottery, garden art, upcycled items, fiber arts and glass mosaics. Also on show will be jewelry, prints, stained glass and wind chimes.
Handmade soaps and bath products will also be available, as will hot dogs and baked goods.
Music will be provided by Marion DiCicco, Millionth Street, Coastal Ramblers, the Peninsula Guitar Trio, Steve Frost and Double J and the Boys.
The Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation, an entity connected with the Peninsula Arts Center in Long Beach, has given a grant to assist.
The group supports the Oysterville event, as well as the Long Beach Merchants Association and the annual Long Beach Razor Clam Festival.
“We are hiring local musicians to play, and the goal is to encourage and train and promote local musicians,” said its leader, Sue Svendsen.
Many of the artists’ fees are donated back to support the schoolhouse. Donna Reynolds, who runs the kitchen, returns her proceeds to the community, mostly through the local Lions Club.
The annual event was created as an art fair about 16 years ago by Joan Taplin, who created a distinctive watercolor painting of the schoolhouse, an image used on promotional posters.
“We’ve evolved, with adding more interesting art and crafts and music and food, and become a special small-town destination for the Fourth of July weekend,” Krause said.
She has been involved for the past half-dozen years. “The venue, with its historic building, old Sitka spruce trees and beautiful lawn provides the perfect atmosphere for our special fair.”
The Oysterville Schoolhouse dates to 1907 and is used for community talks, musical performances and children’s science camps, although it ceased being an active school in 1957. Locals work year-round to pay for the historic building’s upkeep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.